Contemplation from under the Umbrella, ella, ella, ay, ay...
  
Shem Best
 and 
Rasheed Griffith
Equally Ancient Civilizations
Peru's president in Beijing, GAC invests in Brazil, Chinese spy bases in Cuba, and China-CELAC Ag Forum. Plus, what Trump means for China-LAC (again).
  
Ethan Knecht
Dollarzone Banking in Panama: Intellectual Origins
Notes Towards Caribbean Dollarization (Part 3 of 17)
  
Rasheed Griffith
1

June 2024

Diplomatic Brothers
Argentina's debt agreement with China, St. Kitts PM in Taiwan, Ecuador suspends its Visa-waiver agreement, and BYD's new plant in Mexico
  
Ethan Knecht
Milei’s Argentina: The Libertarian Populist Experiment
A discussion with Iván Carrino on The Rasheed Griffith Show
  
Shem Best
 and 
Rasheed Griffith
How Deep is your City, Really?
In my mental model of urban experience, I like to think of cities as having a spectrum of Deepness. Cities with abundantly developed cultural venues and…
  
Rasheed Griffith
The "Avatar Effect": Charter City Do's and Don'ts
A discussion with Patri Friedman on The Rasheed Griffith Show
  
Rasheed Griffith
 and 
Shem Best
A Vital Business Partner
New China - MERCOSUR momentum; Brazilian, Cuban, and Venezuelan officials in China; and BVI looks to strengthen financial services trade with China
  
Ethan Knecht
Spain's Fractured Politics
A discussion with Daniel Lacalle on The Rasheed Griffith Show
  
Rasheed Griffith
 and 
Shem Best
The Techniques of Market Access
A discussion with Federico Sequeda on The Rasheed Griffith Show
  
Shem Best
 and 
Rasheed Griffith

May 2024

Simply, We're More Efficient
Regional tariffs on China, Caribbean and Paraguayan leaders in Taipei, BYD postpones factory in Chile, and PRC-Venezuela investment agreement
  
Ethan Knecht
Caribbean Debt Restructuring and Climate Finance
A discussion with Thomas Laryea on The Rasheed Griffith Show
  
Shem Best
 and 
Rasheed Griffith
