Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Caribbean Currents
Podcasts
Chaufa
Deep Dives
Director Cuts
Latest
Top
Discussions
Rihanna is Deeper Than You
Contemplation from under the Umbrella, ella, ella, ay, ay...
Jul 13
•
Shem Best
and
Rasheed Griffith
1
Share this post
Rihanna is Deeper Than You
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Equally Ancient Civilizations
Peru's president in Beijing, GAC invests in Brazil, Chinese spy bases in Cuba, and China-CELAC Ag Forum. Plus, what Trump means for China-LAC (again).
Jul 9
•
Ethan Knecht
Share this post
Equally Ancient Civilizations
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Dollarzone Banking in Panama: Intellectual Origins
Notes Towards Caribbean Dollarization (Part 3 of 17)
Jul 2
•
Rasheed Griffith
5
Share this post
Dollarzone Banking in Panama: Intellectual Origins
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
June 2024
Diplomatic Brothers
Argentina's debt agreement with China, St. Kitts PM in Taiwan, Ecuador suspends its Visa-waiver agreement, and BYD's new plant in Mexico
Jun 27
•
Ethan Knecht
Share this post
Diplomatic Brothers
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Milei’s Argentina: The Libertarian Populist Experiment
A discussion with Iván Carrino on The Rasheed Griffith Show
Jun 24
•
Shem Best
and
Rasheed Griffith
1
Share this post
Milei’s Argentina: The Libertarian Populist Experiment
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
How Deep is your City, Really?
In my mental model of urban experience, I like to think of cities as having a spectrum of Deepness. Cities with abundantly developed cultural venues and…
Jun 23
•
Rasheed Griffith
3
Share this post
How Deep is your City, Really?
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The "Avatar Effect": Charter City Do's and Don'ts
A discussion with Patri Friedman on The Rasheed Griffith Show
Jun 14
•
Rasheed Griffith
and
Shem Best
Share this post
The "Avatar Effect": Charter City Do's and Don'ts
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A Vital Business Partner
New China - MERCOSUR momentum; Brazilian, Cuban, and Venezuelan officials in China; and BVI looks to strengthen financial services trade with China
Jun 13
•
Ethan Knecht
Share this post
A Vital Business Partner
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Spain's Fractured Politics
A discussion with Daniel Lacalle on The Rasheed Griffith Show
Jun 11
•
Rasheed Griffith
and
Shem Best
Share this post
Spain's Fractured Politics
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Techniques of Market Access
A discussion with Federico Sequeda on The Rasheed Griffith Show
Jun 3
•
Shem Best
and
Rasheed Griffith
1
Share this post
The Techniques of Market Access
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
May 2024
Simply, We're More Efficient
Regional tariffs on China, Caribbean and Paraguayan leaders in Taipei, BYD postpones factory in Chile, and PRC-Venezuela investment agreement
May 29
•
Ethan Knecht
Share this post
Simply, We're More Efficient
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Caribbean Debt Restructuring and Climate Finance
A discussion with Thomas Laryea on The Rasheed Griffith Show
May 28
•
Shem Best
and
Rasheed Griffith
Share this post
Caribbean Debt Restructuring and Climate Finance
cpsi.media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 CPSI
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts