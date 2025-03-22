CPSI Executive Director Rasheed Griffith and Spanish Economist Diego Sánchez de la Cruz sit down for a new series dedicated to exploring the political economy of the Hispanic world, entirely in English.

Episodes 1 & 2 are now available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Check out episode one on Spain’s transition to a democracy below:

