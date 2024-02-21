Battle of Armagideon, Lee “Scratch” Perry album cover / Listen on YouTube

Frequently, I’m asked for recommendations for developing a better mental model of the Caribbean. My instinctual response is something like, “You should spend the first 20 years of your life living in a small Caribbean country,” but that is often infeasible.

In lieu of the first-best option, I have some reading material for you here to help construct or calibrate your mental model of the English Caribbean.

Some Important Notes:

Not all of the books on this list are good, but they are essential. Yes, there is a lot of fiction included. Can you be a regional thinker if you cannot grasp the cultural literature? This list is not for casually learning about the English Caribbean. This list is for those who are up to the hard work of understanding a region where curry, carnival, and Catholic Saints are unremarkable facets of daily life.

Development and Stabilization in Small Open Economies by Delisle Worrell

Development Planning: The Essentials of Economic Policy by Sir Arthur Lewis

In the Castle of My Skin by George Lamming

V.S. Naipaul:

A House for Mr. Biswas

In a Free State

A Writer’s People

The Mimic Men

The Middle Passage: The Caribbean Revisited

Conscripts of Modernity: The Tragedy of Colonial Enlightenment by David Scott

Caliban’s Reason: Introducing Afro-Caribbean Philosophy by Paget Henry

Orlando Patterson:

Slavery and Social Death: A Comparative Study

The Confounding Island: Jamaica and the Postcolonial Predicament

Island People by Joshua Jelly-Schapiro

Victor Bulmer-Thomas (both excellent!)

The Economic History of the Caribbean Since the Napoleonic Wars

From Slavery to Services: The Struggle for Economic Independence in the Caribbean

The Birth of the British West Indies by Morley Ayearst

Calypso Calaloo: Early Carnival Music in Trinidad by Donald R. Hill

The West Indies: The Federal Negotiations by John Mordecai

Eric Williams:

From Columbus to Castro: The History of the Caribbean 1492-1969

Capitalism and Slavery

Britain's Black Debt: Reparations for Caribbean Slavery and Native Genocide by Hilary McD. Beckles (my detailed critique of the extended argument)

The Undiscovered Country by Andre Bagoo

Fidel: A Critical Portrait by Tad Szulc

Imprisoned in the Caribbean: The 1942 German U-Boat Blockade by Ligia Domenech

Warning from the West Indies by W.M Macmillan

Lectures on Colonization and Colonies: Delivered Before the University of Oxford in 1839, 1840, and 1841 by Herman Merivale

Babylon East: Performing Dancehall, Roots Reggae, and Rastafari in Japan by Marvin Sterling

C.L.R. James:

The Black Jacobins

Beyond a Boundary (I would also recommend learning how to play Cricket)

A Small Place by Jamaica Kincaid

Eric Williams and the Making of the Modern Caribbean by Collin Palmer

An Intellectual History of the Caribbean by S. Torres-Saillant

The Growth of the Modern West Indies (1968…) by Gordon Lewis

Bacardi and the Long Fight for Cuba by Tom Gjelten

The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal, 1870-1914 by David McCullough

La Historia Me Absolverá (History Will Absolve Me) by Fidel Castro (Infamous speech)

Caribbean Interests of the United States (1916) by Chester Lloyd Jones

Cuba: An American History by Ada Ferrer

Ethnopolitics and Power Sharing in Guyana: History and Discourse by David Hinds

Frantz Fanon:

The Wretched of the Earth

Black Skin, White Masks

Caribbean Discourse by Édouard Glissant

Caribbean Art by Veerle Poupeye

The Caribbean in Sepia: A History in Photographs, 1840-1900 by Michael Ayre

The Farming of Bones by Edwidge Danticat

Notebook of a Return to the Native Land by Aimé Césaire

Apocalypse (Boston Review) by Junot Diaz (The best essay on fiscal coordination for public infrastructure in the Caribbean)

Collected Poems, 1948-1984 by Derek Walcott (A highly referenced poet…)

The Arrivants by Kamau Brathwaite (Actually a good poet)

Nuclear Folly: A New History of the Cuban Missile Crisis by Serhii Plokhy

The U.S. Invasion of Grenada Legacy of a Flawed Victory by Philip Kukielski

Errol Walton Barrow and the Postwar Transformation of Barbados by Hilbourne Watson

Bass Culture: When Reggae Was King by Lloyd Bradley

The Dutch in the Caribbean and On the Wild Coast, 1580-1680 by Cornelis Goslinga

Open for Business: Building the New Cuban Economy by Richard Feinberg

Transcultural Pilgrim: Three Decades of Work by José Bedia by Judith Bettelheim and Janet Berlo

Focus: Music of the Caribbean by Sydney Hutchinson

Dub: Soundscapes and Shattered Songs in Jamaican Reggae by Michael Veal

History of the Caribbean by Frank Moya Pons

Jamaica: Struggle in the Periphery by Michael Manley

Transatlantic Solidarities: Irish Nationalism and Caribbean Poems by Michael Malouf

The British West Indies by W. L. Burn

How Europe Underdeveloped Africa by Walter Rodney (highly influence text written by a Guyanese academic and activist who was assassinated)

Explosion in a Cathedral by Alejo Carpentier

Beka Lamb by Zee Edgell

Time for Action: Report of the West Indian Commission (1992) by Shridath Ramphal

The Report of West Indian Royal Commission (1945) by Lord Moyne

Wide Sargasso Sea by Jean Rhys

Windrush: The Irresistible Rise of Multi-Racial Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Phillips

West Indians and Their Language by Peter Roberts

These texts are a good starting point. You can judge your progress by continually listening to Lee Perry's music. If you can comprehend why his music best represents English Caribbean culture, then you are on your way. This list is not meant to be exhaustive.

Glaring Omissions

There should be at least two cookbooks listed. But alas, I have not yet found a Caribbean cookbook that is worth recommending.