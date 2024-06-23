A picture I took in Buenos Aires

In my mental model of urban experience, I like to think of cities as having a spectrum of Deepness. Cities with abundantly developed cultural venues and highly talented people have a higher level of deepness. Generally, I think a highly developed and robust cultural scene (broadly conceived) is a secondary effect of decent economic prospects.

To be more explicit:

A restaurant scene where chefs are praised for being experimental. A performance scene so overflowing with talent that it is possible to attend several world-class quality shows every night of the week if you want to. Numerous well-funded art institutions (galleries, museums, etc.) exist. There is a density of people large enough that at any time of the night, there is a buzz of some commercial activity. A city that takes up disproportionate space in foreign art. Globalized (transnational), diverse cultures are accessible.

There are a few cities that have a high level of Deepness. I have been to many cities that I expected to have a high level of Deepness but instead, I was really disappointed in this element. Dublin is a striking example of this failing.

If I were to make a Top Five list based on places I have lived in or traveled to, it would be this:

London New York Madrid Tokyo Mexico City

If I were to create a Top Ten list, I would easily include Manila and Paris. With some reservations, I might also include Shanghai.

Last week, I visited Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the first time, and I was surprised how easily it fit into my Top Ten list of City Deepness. I will write more about Buenos Aires soon.

How deep do you think your city is, really?

