Madrid didn’t drift into greatness. The street life that runs past midnight, the density that actually works, the sense of momentum rather than maintenance. Those are downstream of decisions. In this episode, Diego and I sit down with Esperanza Aguirre, former President of Madrid, for a case study: what happens when a politician is a serious defender of classical liberalism and then gets enough power to try implementing it.

Aguirre traces it to a specific intellectual and institutional pipeline: the Liberal Club of Madrid under Pedro Schwartz, weekly immersion in The Economist when it was more explicitly liberal, and Hayek’s argument about the Industrial Revolution’s brutal optics but longer-run moral calculus. She even gives a wonderfully concrete “de-programming” moment: a 1979 trip where seeing telecom competition in the U.S. made the “natural monopoly” story feel less abstract and more attached to a Spanish administrative instinct.

From there, Madrid becomes the application layer. Her version of liberalism is not just lower taxes, but choice plus speed. Choice in schooling and in health care, where she describes making it normal to choose schools, hospitals, doctors, and specialists, and bluntly frames the political resistance as a Leftist preference for “captive clients.” Speed in how a city allows people to build and open: she explains the pivot from slow, permission-first licensing to declaración responsable, an ex post enforcement model that lets small businesses start operating without waiting a year or two for a stamp. Layer in the other pieces: hospitals built quickly by giving land and contracting private construction and sometimes operation, with reversion later; an aggressive metro expansion; and finally liberalized opening hours and Sundays, turning Madrid into the “always open” city that residents and visitors alike now take for granted.

If you think “classical liberalism” is too abstract for real politics, Aguirre makes it concrete: it’s a set of institutional defaults about who gets to decide, how fast they’re allowed to act, and whether the public sector can be made to behave as if citizens are customers rather than files to be managed.

