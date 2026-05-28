There is a tidy story we tell ourselves about who pays their debts. Rogue regimes and resource-rich autocracies default; mature European democracies, embedded in the rule of law and dependent on the confidence of the markets, do not. This episode is about what happens when that story breaks — when Spain, facing a wave of international arbitration awards arising from the retroactive cancellation of its clean-energy incentives, decides it would rather not pay, and finds itself the subject of frozen bank accounts and seized buildings across Europe.

Our guest, Ashley Messick, has spent fifteen years in the unusual profession that exists precisely for this moment. She is the person investors, law firms, and corporations call when a state goes rogue: when an arbitral award has been won and the debtor simply refuses to honor it. Her work sits at the intersection of law, private intelligence, and political risk — asset tracing, cross-border enforcement, and the patient, adversarial craft of forcing a sovereign to the negotiating table.

The intellectual heart of the conversation is a single, counterintuitive claim that Messick returns to again and again: winning the award is the easy part. An investor who prevails at the World Bank’s ICSID tribunal holds a piece of paper recognized across jurisdictions — and then confronts a second hurdle that can consume years and millions more in fees. How do you actually collect from an entity that controls its own courts, hides behind sovereign immunity, and has every incentive to dig in? The episode is, in effect, an anatomy of that second war.

To get there, the hosts walk through the doctrine that governs it. Sovereign immunity means that certain assets are simply untouchable — embassies, warships, the inherently sovereign functions of a state. Creditors may pursue only assets of a commercial character, which forces a kind of forensic cartography: where does a country conduct business in its own name, through which state-owned companies, in which friendly jurisdictions? This is where alter-ego theory enters — the argument that a state-owned enterprise is legally indistinguishable from the state itself, and therefore fair game. Messick recounts testifying in Portugal to establish exactly this, in a jurisdiction with no prior precedent for it, illustrating how enforcement law is being actively built case by case.

The conversation grounds the theory in cases she has lived. The fifteen-year saga of Perenco v. Ecuador — born of a punitive windfall tax and a seized oil-field operation, escalated through a France–Ecuador bilateral investment treaty, and resolved only through what she calls “death by a thousand cuts,” a campaign of commercial pressure that culminated in a threatened coupon payment in Luxembourg. The Repsol–YPF nationalization in Argentina and its still-pending award. The serial defaulters — Venezuela, the Congo, and others — that have weaponized Interpol notices against the very creditors pursuing them. Each case is a lesson in the same underlying chess game: leverage, jurisdiction, and the slow accumulation of pressure until paying becomes cheaper than resisting.

And then Spain. The hosts trace the origin — generous renewable incentives under one government, retroactively gutted under the next, followed by Spain’s withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty (with its twenty-year sunset clause leaving prior investors protected) in a move that echoes Ecuador’s exit from its own treaty framework. What follows is the tangible machinery of enforcement: a roughly €250 million freeze on Eurocontrol air-traffic payments owed to Spain’s state-owned ENAIRE, a freeze that ballooned toward €800 million before Spain posted a bond; the loss of a €10 million Instituto Cervantes building on a prime street in Utrecht, attachable because Spain had rented it out for non-cultural commercial use; and the looming question of FIFA World Cup payments. For Messick, none of this is the surprise. The surprise — the genuine outlier — is that she is running this playbook against Spain at all.

The episode closes on the structural force that made this entire world possible: litigation funding. Where once a wronged investor who had lost everything also had to find five or ten million dollars simply to bring a claim, third-party capital now underwrites both the claim and the recovery, rebalancing a power asymmetry that long favored states over all but the largest multinationals. Combined with courts around the world growing more receptive to enforcement actions, the result is a landscape in which awards once thought symbolic are increasingly being made real — and in which a developed democracy’s refusal to pay carries a reputational cost it cannot fully control. As Diego notes in closing, the cautionary tales run from Kirchner’s Argentina, where a president reportedly flew commercial to avoid having a state aircraft seized, to the company no government wants to keep. The open question the episode leaves hanging: if Spain can end up here, who is next?