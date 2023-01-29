About CPSI

The Caribbean Progress Studies Institute (CPSI), founded by Executive Director Rasheed Griffith, is a think tank that researches non-standard approaches to policy in the Caribbean to promote dynamism and progress. The Caribbean region can potentially be a global leader in innovation and prosperity. Still, it needs to adopt new and unconventional approaches to policy to achieve its full potential.

CPSI's research focuses on a wide range of issues, including:

Economic Growth Acceleration

Dollarization

Fiscal Conservatismm

Industrial Policy for Small Open Economies

Limited Government

Caribbean Citizenship-by-Investment Programs

We work with a network of academics, policymakers, and business leaders to develop and promote new policy ideas to help the Caribbean region achieve its goals. We also produce a variety of research outputs, including reports, articles, and podcasts, to share our findings with a broader audience.

CPSI is committed to promoting a more dynamic and progressive Caribbean region. By thinking outside the box and challenging conventional wisdom, we can help the region achieve its full potential.