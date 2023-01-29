CPSI Newsletters

Home
Caribbean Currents
Podcasts
Chaufa
Deep Dives
Director Cuts

About CPSI

The Caribbean Progress Studies Institute (CPSI), founded by Executive Director Rasheed Griffith, is a think tank that researches non-standard approaches to policy in the Caribbean to promote dynamism and progress. The Caribbean region can potentially be a global leader in innovation and prosperity. Still, it needs to adopt new and unconventional approaches to policy to achieve its full potential.

CPSI's research focuses on a wide range of issues, including:

  • Economic Growth Acceleration

  • Dollarization

  • Fiscal Conservatismm

  • Industrial Policy for Small Open Economies

  • Limited Government

  • Caribbean Citizenship-by-Investment Programs

We work with a network of academics, policymakers, and business leaders to develop and promote new policy ideas to help the Caribbean region achieve its goals. We also produce a variety of research outputs, including reports, articles, and podcasts, to share our findings with a broader audience.

CPSI is committed to promoting a more dynamic and progressive Caribbean region. By thinking outside the box and challenging conventional wisdom, we can help the region achieve its full potential.

Subscribe to CPSI Newsletters

Exploring how to reignite dynamism and promote progress in the Caribbean. Published by the Caribbean Progress Studies Institute (CPSI).

People

Rasheed Griffith

@cpsi
Exploring how to reignite dynamism and progress in the Caribbean.

Shem Best

@sbest
Social Media @ CPSI

Delisle Worrell

@delisle
CPSI Board of Directors. Former Governor, Central Bank of Barbados.

Tianyu Fang 

@fang
Writer and researcher. Editor, Reboot. Founding intern emeritus, Chaoyang Trap.
© 2024 CPSI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture